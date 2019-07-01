National Trust gives Victorian-era tourist attraction a new lease of life

A Victorian-era tourist attraction that once drew crowds from across the country has been given a new lease of life thanks to the National Trust. The giant boulder of Bowder Stone in Keswick, Cumbria, became a famous stop off for thrill-seekers when a flimsy wooden ladder was first installed by eccentric local landowner Joseph Pocklington in 1798. Such was its fame that John Atkinson Grimshaw, recognised as one of the most popular artists at the time, painted it at some point between 1863 and 1868 standing prominently in the valley.

The National Trust, which cares for the stone, has installed a new nine-metre metal ladder to allow tourists to follow in the footsteps of their predecessors. The Bowder Stone is approximately nine metres high and 15 metres wide, and is estimated to weigh 1,253 tonnes. It is thought to have fallen from the crags above after the last ice age, coming to rest at its current improbable angle.

