Sony Walkman celebrates 40 years of playing music on the go

Nowadays people listen to music when they are out on a smartphone or if you're feeling retro, an MP3 player, but on this day 40 years ago the Sony Walkman was launched, paving the way for the personal music player.

The Sony Walkman was the very first portable cassette player when it launched on July 1, 1979 and went on sale for around £120.

It changed the way people listened to music when it was initially launched in Japan.