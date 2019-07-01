Taylor Swift 'grossed out' after 'bully' Scooter Braun takes control of her music

Taylor Swift has said she is "sad" and "grossed out" after entrepreneur Scooter Braun gained control of all her music - accusing the 38-year-old of "incessant, manipulative bullying".

Braun, who manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, owns Ithaca Holdings, which bought Big Machine Label Group at the weekend, giving the entrepreneur ownership of her back catalogue.

Swift signed for Big Machine, founded by former Universal executive Scott Borchetta, in 2005 and moved to Universal Music Group in November last year.

In a post on Tumblr, Swift also claimed she was given no notice of the sale.

Writing on the site, she said: "I learned about Scooter Braun's purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world.

"All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I've received at his hands for years."

In response, Braun's wife, Yael Braun, came to his defence saying he is "anything but a bully", adding: "Interesting that the man you're so 'grossed out' by believed in you more than you believe in yourself."