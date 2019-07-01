Tech firms should protect us online, say 90% of children in NSPCC survey

Nine out of 10 children think tech firms should be responsible for protecting them from violent, sexual and inappropriate online content, according to an NSPCC survey. The charity’s research, which polled more than 2,000 children aged 11 to 16, also suggests youngsters overwhelmingly think social media platforms should have tools to help them remove posts from the internet. The NSPCC has published the findings of the survey before presenting a petition to the Government on Monday calling for a statutory regulator to force tech companies to improve their child protection. The petition has almost 46,000 signatures.

NSPCC chief executive Peter Wanless says protecting children online should be a priority Credit: Ian West/PA

Peter Wanless, the charity’s chief executive, has called on the next prime minister to prioritise improving online safety for children. He said: “Children themselves want to go online without the fear of seeing graphic and disturbing material and being vulnerable to abuse.” More than 90% of the survey’s respondents said social media platforms should protect them from bullying and content about self-harm and suicide.

Children overwhelmingly think social media platforms should make it easier to remove posts, according to the research Credit: Yui Mok/PA