Ten dead after plane crash at Texas airport

Ten people were killed when a small plane crashed into a hangar as it was taking off from a Texas airport, officials said.

No-one aboard the twin-engine plane survived the incident at Addison Municipal Airport, about 20 miles (32 kilometres) north of Dallas, on Sunday morning, town spokeswoman Mary Rosenbleeth said.

The Beechcraft BE-350 King Air struggled to gain altitude after taking off, veered to one side and plunged into a hangar, authorities and witnesses said.

Officials said two crew members and eight passengers were killed when the twin-engine plane, scheduled to fly to St Petersburg, Florida, crashed at the Addison Municipal Airport at 9.11am.