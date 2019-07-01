- ITV Report
-
UK Weather Forecast: A cooler start to July, but warming up in the south by Friday
A few showers affecting the northwest tonight, otherwise a largely dry night with clear skies. Temperatures will drop away, turning rather chilly for the time of year. A few fog patches developing in the southwest.
With lighter winds tomorrow, it will feel warmer for many. Still the risk of a few scattered showers for Scotland, but these will be very hit and miss. Most places will be dry sunny spells.