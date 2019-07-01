Not winning Women's World Cup could be seen as a failure, says Millie Bright

England defender Millie Bright says the squad would potentially see not winning the World Cup as a failure. The Chelsea centre-back will line up against USA on Tuesday night in Lyon and knows only winning is good enough as no one remembers losing semi-finalists. "I think we're all born winners, that's our mentality," Bright said. "We came here to win the World Cup and that's still our aim, so obviously it would be disappointing [not to win] and, I think, as players we would see that, potentially, as a failure, because our mentality has been to win it, so anything less we would be disappointed in ourselves but hopefully that's not going to be the case."

Lucy Bronze feels England have an edge over their fellow Women's World Cup semi-finalists in that they are "more hungry" to reach a final. The Lionesses face holders the United States at Lyon's Groupama Stadium on Tuesday, before Euro 2017 champions Holland take on Sweden, who were runners-up at the 2016 Olympics, at the same venue in the other last-four game 24 hours later. England were beaten in the semis of the 2015 World Cup and the Euros two years ago. And right-back Bronze said: "We've had back-to-back semi-finals, which is an amazing feat for this team, but we're short of that last step and we've still got that hunger. "And especially now - you look at the four teams left, we are the only team that hasn't reached a final. The Olympics, the World Cup, the Euros - these other three teams have reached finals in recent years. "So we have probably got that edge, where we are a little bit more hungry for it, we are maybe more destined and want to go to a final in that respect."

Regarding the 2-1 loss to Japan in the 2015 semi, which was settled by Laura Bassett's stoppage-time own-goal, Bronze said: "I think from losses and bad things, you learn more than you ever will from winning. "And I think there's no more of a brutal way to have lost a game than the way we did in a World Cup semi-final, of all things. "So I think from that we've learned more than anybody could ever learn from any other defeat or any other game, which is probably why we are a little bit more resilient."

The players would not be drawn on the topic of USA officials attending the England team hotel, which had led manager Phil Neville to question their opponents etiquette. Further questions were raised after an unidentified person was asked to leave the vicinity of England's training ground on Monday have been seen witnessing proceedings from bushes overlooking the session,.