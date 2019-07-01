- ITV Report
World record footballers: Meet the 3,500 players making history
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Emma Murphy
England's Lionesses maybe scoring headlines for their superb match play in the World Cup but they are not the only players flying the flag for football in France.
A Festival of Football is also taking place in the French city of Lyon, which is breaking football records.
More than 3,000 footballers gathered to help break the Guinness World Record for most players ever to play in a single game.
The equal playing field group broke the record for most players in a continuous game on Monday, however it's what they're doing to get women's football accepted across the world that they are most proud of.
Saja Kamal is trying to build a national women's team in Saudi Arabia, she faces continuous challenges and insists one day they will be in the World Cup.
"Honestly I think we're breaking the glass ceiling for a lot of Saudi women who thought they couldn't do soccer or football so now they know that anything is possible and if we can do it, anyone can do it."
Pakistan felt similar challenges ten years ago, especially because of the need to play in shorts.
The captain of the Pakistan team, Hajra Khan, told ITV News: "More and more people in general are accepting that women can pursue sports as a career in Pakistan.
"Although I wouldn't say that the problem is solved, we have a long way to go but I feel like we're getting there slowly."
The Festival of Football is supported by not-for-profit organisation Equal Playing Field and is dedicated to challenging the gender inequalities that exist in sport.
The organisation has previously run football camps for hundreds of girls in Jordan, providing an opportunity to play for the first time.