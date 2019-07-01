World record footballers: Meet the 3,500 players making history

England's Lionesses maybe scoring headlines for their superb match play in the World Cup but they are not the only players flying the flag for football in France.

A Festival of Football is also taking place in the French city of Lyon, which is breaking football records.

More than 3,000 footballers gathered to help break the Guinness World Record for most players ever to play in a single game.

The equal playing field group broke the record for most players in a continuous game on Monday, however it's what they're doing to get women's football accepted across the world that they are most proud of.