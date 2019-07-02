- ITV Report
Great grandfather who fatally shot six-year-old jailed for three years
A 78-year-old who fatally shot his six-year-old great grandson with an air rifle has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Albert Grannon pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Sheffield Crown Court after shooting Stanley Metcalf at his home in Sproatley, East Yorkshire in July last year.
The court was told how on the day of the shooting, Grannon had got the gun out. It was fully loaded, with the safety catch off, as he fired it inside "to clear it out".
Stanley was standing just a couple of feet away, and the pellet hit him in the abdomen.
Moments after being hit by the air rifle pellet, Stanley said: "You’ve shot me Grandad".
He died an hour and a half later in hospital.
The court was told that Albert Grannon’s air rifle had been modified to make it more powerful. It needed a licence but Grannon had chosen not to apply for one.
ITV News reporter Ben Chapman was in the court as Grannon was sentenced.
He tweeted Stanley's mother, Jennifer Dees, said in a victim impact statement her son was a "lovely little boy with a wicked sense of humour who always made us laugh".
She criticised the "stupidity and lack of forethought" of his great grandfather.
She added: "Never once has he said sorry to us".
The six-year-old's father, Andrew, told the court in a victim impact statement he has lost his "best friend and shadow".
He asked Albert Grannon directly: "Why didn't you check that gun, why did you point it at Stanley. Why did you take my little boy away?"