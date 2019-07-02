Great grandfather who fatally shot six-year-old jailed for three years

A 78-year-old who fatally shot his six-year-old great grandson with an air rifle has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Albert Grannon pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Sheffield Crown Court after shooting Stanley Metcalf at his home in Sproatley, East Yorkshire in July last year.

The court was told how on the day of the shooting, Grannon had got the gun out. It was fully loaded, with the safety catch off, as he fired it inside "to clear it out".

Stanley was standing just a couple of feet away, and the pellet hit him in the abdomen.

Moments after being hit by the air rifle pellet, Stanley said: "You’ve shot me Grandad".

He died an hour and a half later in hospital.