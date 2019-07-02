Brexit MEPs turn their backs during European Parliament's opening session

MEPs from the Brexit Party turned their backs while the European anthem played during the European Parliament’s opening session.

Nigel Farage and Ann Widdecombe were among MEPs, some of whom were in the European Parliament for the first time, to turn their backs while Ode To Joy played.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage took to Twitter to post that his new grouping had "already made its presence felt".

Ukip’s MEPs – then led by Mr Farage – performed the same political stand at the start of the session in 2014.

Paul Nuttall, the party’s deputy leader at the time, said it was intended to send a message that they did not “recognise or respect the EU flag or anthem”.