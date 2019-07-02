Activist Joshua Wong blames Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam for protest crisis

Video report by ITV News Asia Correspondent Debi Edward

Activist Joshua Wong tells ITV News he blames Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam for the unprecedented level of unrest. His comments come after protesters lined the streets of Hong Kong and laid siege to its legislative building. But the damage done to Hong Kong's seat of power is far greater than the broken windows and spray painted slogans which will soon be removed. Wong, who was recently released from prison for inciting pro-democracy protests, said he hopes no more people die from the political outcry.

The wreckage after Monday's violent protests. Credit: ITV News

He told ITV News: "People may not fully agree on what has been done by young activists to storm into the legislative council building but the passion and determination are even stronger than me. "Especially three activists who have died by suicide, I hope no one will be the fourth one but there's the social tension generated by Carrie Lam."

The carnage left behind following Monday's violent protests. Credit: AP

Hong Kong has never witnessed such a destructive demonstration and the sight of protesters running a mock in the legislative building, vandalising the the speaker's box and the Hong Kong emblem has led to condemnations by China.

The central government has called for zero tolerance and criminal action to be taken against those responsible.

A protester spray paints a Hong Kong emblem. Credit: AP

A pro-Beijing politician, Alan Hoo, tells ITV News' Asia Correspondent that the rule of law must be maintained. He said: "China doesn't have to assert it already has control over Hong Kong after the handover but it chooses to run Hong Kong with Hong Kong people having autonomy. "If you go into Monday's events it's basically vandalism because of no direction."

Pro-Beijing politician said the rule of law must be maintained. Credit: ITV News

Hong Kong has been wracked by weeks of protests over a government attempt to change extradition laws to allow suspects to be sent to China to face trial. Tens of thousands initially marched through the city on Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the transfer of the former British colony to China, in peaceful protests.