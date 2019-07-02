Who is new tennis star Cori Gauff making waves at Wimbledon?

Cori Gauff was left shocked when she won her first Wimbledon match against Venus Williams. Credit: PA

Cori Gauff stunned the world when she beat five-times Wimbledon champion Venus Williams on the first day of the Championships. The 15-year-old faced the 39-year-old and on Centre Court and became the youngest player since 1991 to win the first round of the ladies' singles, beating her hero in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4. She broke down in tears the moment she won and hailed her idols Venus and Serena Williams as the reason she got into tennis. Williams had already won four of her Grand Slam singles titles before Gauff was born in 2004 - but who is the teenager who usurped the world No 44 and has captured everyone's attention?

Who is Cori 'Coco' Gauff? The world No 313 was born on March, 13 2004 in Atlanta, Georgia, but moved to Delray Beach, Florida when she was seven-years-old, with her parents and two younger brothers. The choice of Florida was highly intentional - it's a junior tennis haven and a place where players have turned professional. The 15-year-old has trained with Gerard Loglo at his New Generation Tennis Academy in Delray Beach and she is home schooled by her mom Candi, who is a former teacher. Cori is currently coached by Jean-Christophe Faurel and has trained at Mouratoglou Academy in France since the age of 10. She is a member of ‘Team Mouratoglou’ - a group of young players that train out of Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou’s academy in France. At the age of 13, she reached the U.S. Open Girls singles final and in 2018 at the age of 14, she won the French Open Junior’s singles title.

Cori was overcome with emotion after her win on the first day of Wimbledon. Credit: PA

It's only been three months since Gauff secured her first WTA Tour-level win at the Miami Open against Caty McNally. And at the tender age of 15, she has already secured three major multi-year sponsorship deals, including with New Balance. But the teenager is not focusing solely on her tennis, as she took a science school exam during Wimbledon qualifying last week and got a B. She also showed she was just a normal teenager when she was asked the last time she had cried. “It was watching Avengers: Endgame when Iron Man died,” she assured. “Every time I think of it, I get teary-eyed. I really liked Iron Man.”

Cori told her idol 'thank you for everything you've done' after she clinched victory. Credit: AP

What about Cori's family? Her father, Corey Gauff, played basketball at Georgia State University, and is her head coach, while mum Candi was a gymnast before becoming a track and field athlete at Florida State University. The ambition of her parents was clear to see at her debut Wimbledon match - they were beaming with pride as their daughter clinched the match point. Corey has spoken of the 'GOAT' - greatest of all time - mentality he has instilled in his daughter. Speaking after the match, Cori said: "I said this before: I want to be the greatest. "My dad told me that I could do this when I was eight. My dad is definitely the toughest."

The 15-year-old won the French Open Junior’s singles title in 2018. Credit: AP

Her nickname, Coco, was inspired by dad Corey's grandmother in New Orleans calling him "Co" as a child. Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Gauff said he "almost threw my hat away" as he celebrated his daughter's stunning victory. He said he was "very proud" of his daughter's achievement, which confirmed that "we're doing the right thing with her." "Its good to see that she can still compete and she's still a well balanced young lady, still humble, she still appreciates people saying hello and always speaks back, so those things make me feel good, to see all that come together," he added.

Mr Gauff said he had to give up his job at a pharmaceutical company to help his daughter succeed, but said he "didn't look back". He recalled how watching the other Williams sister Serena at a young age had sparked his daughter's interest in tennis. "She was maybe about four or five, we were living at Atlanta at the time, and I was watching the Australian Open, it comes on first thing in the morning, and Serena had just won," he said. Cori saw her father jumping and applauding Williams's win and said: "Daddy you like that? I'm going to do the same thing too."

Corey Gauff celebrates his daughter's victory at Wimbledon. Credit: PA