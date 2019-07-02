Duke and Duchess of Sussex become Greta Thunberg followers on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have followed Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Instagram as part of efforts to raise awareness of environmental campaigners.

Harry and Meghan set up the @SussexRoyal account in April and said it would be used to share the work that drives them, and important announcements.

The couple have previously drawn attention to mental health campaigns and have now followed 15 accounts involved with the environment, including Ms Thunberg who started the School strike for climate campaign.