Fourteen sailors killed on Russian deep sea submersible after fire

A fire on a Russian deep-sea submersible has killed 14 sailors, the military said.

The Defense Ministry said the blaze erupted on Monday while the vessel was performing tests in Russia's territorial waters.

The ministry said in a statement that the fire was extinguished thanks to the crew's self-sacrifice.

The vessel is now at the Arctic port of Severomorsk, the main base of Russia's Northern Fleet.

An official investigation has been launched.