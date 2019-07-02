Houghton's penalty heartache as England crash out of World Cup to USA

USA's Alex Morgan (right) celebrates scoring her side's second goal of the game. Credit: PA

England's women have followed in the footsteps trod so often by the men by suffering World Cup semi-final heartache. Despite a spirited display, Phil Neville's Lionesses went down 2-1 to the reigning world champions USA in Lyon. Skipper Steph Houghton had to chance to send England into extra-time but fluffed a penalty - awarded after VAR - with less than 10 minutes to go, hitting a tame shot too close to USA keeper Alyssa Naeher. And it was VAR that had robbed England of a deserved second-half equaliser earlier in the second half when Ellen White was called offside by a toenail.

Ellen White (No.18) gave England hope with an equaliser in the first half. Credit: PA

White, who had earlier drawn England level in the first half, thought she had stroked home a second equaliser in the 67th minute but the dreaded Video Assistant Referee intervened to deny her by the most slender of margins. Christen Press had given USA an early lead with a powerful header from a cross from Kelley O'Hara in the ninth minute of the game. But England will have been disappointed with the amount of space they gave the USA forward in the heart of the area. However, within 10 minutes, England were level. Beth Mead crossed for White to guide home the leveller past Alyssa Naeher. The Lionesses then enjoyed a spell of strong possession, almost forcing USA defender Becky Sauerbrunn to slice a cross into her own net. They say you've got to score when you're on top and England paid the price on 31 minutes when another USA cross, this time from the left, found Alex Morgan ghosting across her market to head home powerfully.

England fans were celebrating all too briefly in the first half. Credit: PA