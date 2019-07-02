Rugby’s Doddie Weir to receive OBE at royal investiture

Former Scotland rugby international Doddie Weir will receive an OBE from the Queen on Tuesday.

Weir, who revealed he has motor neurone disease (MND) in 2017, is being honoured for services to rugby, MND research and the Borders community.

He set up the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation to raise funds for research and provide grants to help those affected by MND.

It follows a successful playing career that saw him earn 61 caps for Scotland.