Shocking moment boy falls between platform and train captured on CCTV

The moment a young boy fell between a station platform and a train has been captured on CCTV.

The incident, which happened in Sydney, shows the boy not quite managing to make the step into the carriage, instead dropping down below it.

Passengers rush to help the boy, who thankfully was rescued unharmed.

Australian authorities have today released the footage, captured in February, in a bid to prevent similar incidents from happening.

In a tweet, Sydney Trains warned there is a rise in the number of similar incidents during the winter school holidays.