- ITV Report
Shocking moment boy falls between platform and train captured on CCTV
The moment a young boy fell between a station platform and a train has been captured on CCTV.
The incident, which happened in Sydney, shows the boy not quite managing to make the step into the carriage, instead dropping down below it.
Passengers rush to help the boy, who thankfully was rescued unharmed.
Australian authorities have today released the footage, captured in February, in a bid to prevent similar incidents from happening.
In a tweet, Sydney Trains warned there is a rise in the number of similar incidents during the winter school holidays.
Transport Minister Andrew Constance warned parents: "One split second lapse in concentration could see the loss of life of a child and we don't want to see that."
In the last year, almost 200 children were injured across Australia's train network.
A shocking 68 children dropped through a gap between platform and train.
Earlier this year, a father in Ohio had a fright when he left his baby on a train whilst he got off for a cigarette.
The train then left without him - fortunately the baby and father were later reunited at the next stop along the line.