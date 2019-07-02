- ITV Report
-
UK Weather Forecast: Another cool night, especially across rural parts
Clear skies for most tonight. Another cool night with shallow fog patches likely to form across southern areas. Some showers pushing in across the Northern Isles and turning increasingly cloudy across NW Scotland by dawn.
Most places will stay dry with sunny spells and light winds tomorrow. Wales, central and southern England likely to see more prolonged sunshine compared to today. Elsewhere cloud building through the day with some outbreaks of rain across northern Scotland.