- ITV Report
-
UK Weather Forecast: Warm in the south, cooler in the north with a chilly NW breeze
Feeling warm in sunshine across the south today, but cooler in the breeze further north. We continue with a risk of showers this afternoon. The showers very isolated and mainly from North Wales and Northern England northwards.
Clear skies for most tonight. Another cool night with shallow fog patches likely to form across southern areas. Some showers pushing in across the Northern Isles and turning increasingly cloudy across NW Scotland by dawn.