US mother allegedly kills 12-year-old son she tried to drown when he was a baby

A woman who was prosecuted in Montana for trying to drown her baby son more than a decade ago has been accused of killing the now 12-year-old boy by drowning him in California, authorities said on Monday. Sheriff’s deputies found the boy and his seven-year-old brother unresponsive in a full irrigation canal near a cornfield. An autopsy said Jackson Telnas died of drowning, and officials said the younger boy is in hospital in a critical condition. Sherri Renee Telnas, 45, was arrested in her rural home near Porterville, about 270 miles (435 kilometres) south of San Francisco. Authorities did not know if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

Sherri Renee Telnas is accused of drowning her son Credit: Mineral County Sheriff’s Office via AP

The family had been in the area less than a year and authorities did not have contact with them before Saturday, when a 911 caller told officials that Telnas was acting strangely and had taken the boys to a cornfield near their home, said Ashley Schwarm, a spokeswoman with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office in California. Jackson had recovered after Telnas first tried to kill him in a Montana river in 2008, authorities said. She was soaking wet as she carried the boy, then 10 months, into a hospital and said she had tried to drown him because “bad thoughts or voices” told her to do it, Mineral County, Montana, Sheriff Mike Boone said in a statement. She pleaded no contest to two counts of felony criminal endangerment and was sentenced in 2009 to the custody of Montana health officials for 10 years because of a history of mental illness, Boone said. Jackson was living with his father at the time, the sheriff said. She spent less than a year at the state psychiatric hospital, said Ellie Brown, who is married to the boys’ uncle. Telnas got custody of Jackson in late 2010 as part of her divorce, court records said.

