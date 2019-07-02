Whirlpool admits number of faulty dryers could be 800,000

Some 800,000 Whirlpool-made machines that present a potential fire risk are in UK homes. Credit: PA

Whirlpool has admitted the number of faulty tumble-dryers in homes across the country could be far higher than first thought, MPs heard on Tuesday. Executives from the company told the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee that the true number could be 800,000 and it was working hard to modify those affected. Last month, the Government said it would issue a recall notice for 500,000 dryers that could potentially be a fire risk.

A burnt out tumble dryer caused one family home to be severely damaged. Credit: Garnham family

Whirlpool also revealed in recent years it had logged 54 fires in its tumble dryers and admitted three of those were models that had already been updated. MPs were taking evidence over the scandal that has seen 1.7 million products modified. One witness Jemma Spurr, a victim whose modified dryer caught fire, told politicians she was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement about the incident, which MPs said was used for "shutting people up". She was given an apology by Whirlpool’s communications chief Jeff Noel. Turning to Ms Spurr, he said: "I apologise to you for whatever distress this situation has caused to you, to your family, to your loved ones and your neighbours."

Whirlpool-manufactured machines are subject to an unprecedented recall. Credit: PA

Charlie Pugsley, deputy assistant commissioner of the London Fire Brigade, said his teams had seen a wide range of faults causing fires in machines that had already been modified. Sue Davies, strategic policy adviser at consumer watchdog Which?, added that a review carried out by the Office for Production Safety and Standards was "completely flawed" because data from Whirlpool had been "incredibly limited".