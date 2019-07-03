Hong Kong police arrest at least 13 involved in pro-democracy protests

Police in Hong Kong have arrested 13 people for Monday's pro-democracy protests, including one man accused of storming into the legislature building.

The local man surnamed Poon was arrested in Mong Kok for assaulting police, criminal destruction, misconduct in public places and forced entry of the Legislative Council Complex, police said late Wednesday night.

The 12 others - 11 men and one woman - were taken into custody over a "violent incident" that occurred near the Legislative Council Complex and involved assaulting and obstructing police officers.

They said the offences also included possession of offensive weapons, unlawful assembly and failing to carry identification.

Police said six others were arrested for disrupting a public meeting on June 30.

The semi-autonomous Chinese territory has been wracked for weeks by demonstrations that began over an extradition bill that has since been shelved.