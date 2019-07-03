MP delivers emotional speech after setting up the Children's Funeral Fund

An MP made an emotional speech during PMQs on Wednesday, thanking everyone who supported her introduction of a children's funeral fund in memory of her son. Carolyn Harris has been tirelessly campaigning for the introduction of the Children’s Funeral Fund to help bereaved parents in their "darkest hour". The Swansea East MP lost her own eight-year-old son Martin, who died in a road accident in 1989. She reached across the political divide to thank everyone who had helped her to introduce the new fund.

The Swansea East MP was applauded by the House of Commons. Credit: HOC

Speaking in the Commons, Ms Harris said: "Since 2016 I have been asking the Government to introduce a fund that would assist bereaved parents during their darkest hour and financially support them in funds for the funeral. "I have at times been impatient, I have at times been frustrated but I’ve always known it was the right thing to do. "The Prime Minister, the Honourable members for Charnwood and Colchester and indeed the civil servants have delivered on my request." She added: "Martin’s fund is a legacy for my son and will be a comfort to every parent that will need to use it in the future so from the bottom of my heart, thank you."