Conservative Party members being investigated for Islamophobia can vote for the next prime minister

ITV News has learned that Conservative Party members who are under investigation for posting alleged Islamophobic comments could yet get to vote for the next prime minister. Brandon Lewis, the party’s Chairman, has told ITV News those being investigated would not automatically have their voting rights withdrawn, unless they had been suspended or expelled. He said there was a "long-standing tradition [in this country] that you are innocent until proven guilty". He told ITV News: "If somebody has posted Islamophobic comments and is found to have done that, we act swiftly, we would not accept them as a member of the party. "But let's get the difference between the facts and some of the myth... a lot of the cases that people are saying have been referred to the party, and we've looked into them, are not members of the Conservative Party."

His admission comes as we reveal dozens of new allegations of Islamophobic comments, posted online by people who say they are Conservative members. A dossier of accused individuals we have been compiling since April has now reached almost 200 names.

Among the latest cases, one post describes Islam as a "death cult", another calls Muslims "parasites", while another posted: “Islam = EVIL – FACT". Another seen by ITV News says: "Islam is an evil death cult that's invaded these shores and it's your God given right to fight it." The Conservative Party says it acts swiftly to suspend or expel members who post offensive material. But ITV News has seen emails showing some members are placed under investigation first, during which time they are still eligible to vote in the leadership election. Speaking in response to our findings, both leadership candidates refused to commit unconditionally to an inquiry into Islamophobia in the party - despite both apparently agreeing to one-time hopeful Sajid Javid's call for one during a leadership debate last month. Jeremy Hunt, the current Foreign Secretary, said it was a "good thing" that the party be subject to an "external, independent inquiry" into Islamophobia to ensure it was doing everything it could to root out any cases or people guilty of such behaviour. But, he added: "The first step is, you have to define what Islamophobia is."

His rival, Boris Johnson, said: "We treat any allegations of prejudice or discrimination or Islamophobia, within our party, any kind of prejudice as absolutely unacceptable. "We will have an inquiry into every manner of prejudice within the party." However, Mr Johnson would not commit to a specific inquiry into the claims of Islamophobia, simply saying he was determined to "root out discrimination of any kind". When asked whether he would be comfortable to get support from someone accused of Islamophobia, Mr Johnson said "absolutely not".

Our dossier, compiled with the help of social media users Tom Wainwright and Jacob Mates, stood at 110 when the claims were first revealed in May. That has now risen to 181 - so 71 new cases are now in the spotlight. The Tories have come under pressure - much as the Labour Party over claims it's facing regarding failing to act anti-Semitism - to stamp down on Islamophobic comments, behaviour and influence within the party.

