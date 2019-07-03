Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son to be christened by Archbishop of Canterbury in private ceremony

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

The Archbishop of Canterbury will christen the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby son Archie during a private ceremony at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. Justin Welby will perform the baptism in front of family and close friends of Harry and Meghan in the private chapel at the Queen’s Berkshire home. The couple have once again turned to fashion photographer Chris Allerton to capture the moment on Saturday. He took their wedding photographs and other images of the couple with their baby. Some of Mr Allerton’s pictures will be released following the ceremony.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will carry out the christening. Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

It is understood to protect the privacy of the godparents, who are thought to be private individuals and not public figures, their names will not be released. But the duke and duchess’ decision to keep their baby’s christening a private event, without the press or public able to see any elements of the day, has been criticised by some commentators. Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor will be christened in a small private ceremony by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Private Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday 6th July. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex look forward to sharing some images taken on the day by photographer Chris Allerton. “The godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private.” Royal biographer Penny Junor has labelled the couple’s decision to exclude the press and public a mistake, saying well-wishers would want to share in their big day. Ms Junor said: “We’re not asking for Archie to become public property but to be able to share in the pleasure of his christening, I think it is only fair to give the public that pleasure.”

Harry cradles and gazes at his baby son Archie. Credit: PA