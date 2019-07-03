Girlguides launch badges for cyber skills

Girlguides in South West England can now earn new badges by completing activities in cyber skills and demonstrating awareness of safety online.

Covering all ages within Guiding, from Rainbows to Rangers, girls can complete an activity pack devised in partnership with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) to show they understand how the internet works and how devices talk to one another.

It is also hoped that the “On the Net” resource will inspire more young women to pursue a career in Stem (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

“As we look to the future, the world is becoming increasingly digital,” said Jeremy Fleming, director of GCHQ.

“Protecting the UK’s digital homeland is as critical as our intelligence mission.