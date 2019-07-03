Hunt backs parliamentary vote on legalising fox hunting

Conservative leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt would move to see fox hunting legalised, saying a parliamentary vote would be in the next Tory manifesto. The Foreign Secretary said fox hunting was “part of the countryside” and that he was “happy for people to do it” despite it “not particularly (being) my thing”. However, Mr Hunt’s push to change the law was condemned by the Labour party, which said fox hunting was a “barbaric practice”.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Mr Hunt said he would support a vote in Parliament when there was a majority in the Commons likely to back the move. He said: “I don’t hunt myself. It’s not particularly my thing. “Look, I think we have to recognise it’s part of the countryside. “And I think we have to recognise that in terms of the balance of the countryside it’s part of our heritage. “So personally I’m happy for people to do it.”

Laws on fox hunting were changed in 2005 Credit: Danny Lawson/PA