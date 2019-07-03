'It's not a fight we want to be having': Family's frustration as battle for cannabis oil continues despite law change

Video report by ITV News Health Correspondent Emily Morgan

There is no doubt that any parent, of any child, wants the best for them. That's why so many parents of children with severe epilepsy would do anything to make their lives easier and more comfortable. And if that means giving them medicinal cannabis, without a consultant's prescription because they can see it improves their child's life, then so be it. According to a government select committee report, dozens of families had their expectations raised that they would be able to get a prescription for medicinal cannabis when the law changed. That has not happened and to date, eight patients have been prescribed cannabis oil on the NHS and hundreds are still fighting to get it.

Yesterday, I met Ilmarie and Alex Braun. Their four year-old son Eddie has severe epilepsy, as well as brain damage. He has scores of seizures a day and has tried endless drugs to reduce them. Last year his consultant prescribed him a cannabis oil, Epidiolex, which was funded by the pharmaceutical that makes it. His seizures reduced significantly and Ilmarie says it changed his whole personality. But she and her husband wanted to try Eddie on a full extract cannabis oil, one that contains more THC (a more potent part of the plant). Their paediatric consultant agreed and recommended them for a different, unlicensed drug, but they've been told their application is likely to be rejected due to a lack of clinical evidence around its safety and effectiveness. They are now buying it privately - at £2,000 per month. Since Eddie started the new treatment in May, his mother says the oil has changed their lives. He has fewer seizures and has slept through the night - for the first time ever.

Eddie was first diagnosed with severe epilepsy when he was just seven months old. Credit: ITV News

Ilmarie and Alex Braun are not trying to make a political point. They just want the NHS to provide the drug, they say, has changed Eddie's life immeasurably. When the law changed last year they were optimistic, but now argue the guidelines are so strict that few consultants will prescribe it because not one of the medicines is licensed. Guidelines also recommend doctors wait for trials to take place and evidence to prove it is safe to use. Eddie, they say, doesn't have time to wait for trials to take place. They won't be able to afford to buy the drug privately forever and say it's a scandal that the government promised to allow access to all patients but have failed to deliver on that simple pledge.

Eddie with his older brother Thomas. Credit: Braun family

A government spokesperson said: "We will carefully consider this report and its recommendations alongside the outcome of the NHS England review into the use of cannabis-based products for medicinal use in the NHS. "In doing so, the government will consider any further action we might take to strengthen the evidence base and improve access to cannabis-based products for medicinal use where specialist doctors determine it is clinically appropriate."