Navy Seal acquitted of murder in killing of captive in Iraq

A military jury in the US has acquitted a decorated Navy Seal of premeditated murder in the killing of a wounded Islamic State captive under his care in Iraq in 2017. Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher was cleared of all charges except for posing for photos with the dead body of the captive. It took the jury less than two days of deliberations to reach its verdict. Mr Gallagher reacted with “tears of joy, emotion, freedom and absolute euphoria,” defence lawyer Marc Mukasey said. “Suffice it to say this is a huge victory,” Mr Mukasey said outside court. “It’s a huge weight off the Gallaghers.”

Gallagher, dressed in a white uniform sporting a chest full of medals, told reporters outside court that he was “happy and grateful”. “I thank God, my legal team and my wife,” he said. He declined to address questions about his Seal team. His lawyers said he might talk after the jury decides his sentence, which could happen as early as Wednesday. “We just want to celebrate today,” said his wife, Andrea Gallagher. Defence lawyers said Mr Gallagher was framed by disgruntled platoon members who fabricated the allegations to oust their chief. They said there was no physical evidence to support the allegations. The prosecution said Mr Gallagher’s own text messages and photos incriminated him. They included photos of Mr Gallagher holding the dead militant up by the hair and clutching a knife in his other hand. A text message Mr Gallagher sent while deployed said “got him with my hunting knife”.

The prosecution asserted the proof of Mr Gallagher’s guilt was in his own words, his own photos and the testimony of his fellow troops, while defence lawyers called the case a “mutiny” by junior Seals trying to oust a demanding chief and repeatedly told the jury that there was no body, no forensic evidence and no blood found on the knife. Both sides told jurors that witnesses had lied on the stand and it was their duty to push through the evidence to find the truth. Mr Gallagher, 40, did not take the stand. The panel of five Marines and two sailors, including a Seal, had to weigh whether Mr Gallagher, a 19-year veteran on his eighth deployment, went off the rails and fatally stabbed the war prisoner on May 3 2017, as a kind of trophy kill, or was the victim of allegations fabricated after the platoon returned to San Diego to stop him from getting a Silver Star and being promoted. Under the military system, two-thirds of a jury needs to agree to convict. In Mr Gallagher’s case, that meant five of seven jurors. Military juries also have the option to convict on lesser charges, such as attempted murder. It is not known whether any of Mr Gallagher’s jurors voted for a conviction on the most serious charges; vote tallies are not made public in military cases.

