Patients’ expectations ‘unfairly raised’ over medicinal cannabis use

The committee found poor communication from the Home Office and Department of Health raised expectations over the availability. Credit: AP

Patients and their families' hopes were "unfairly" raised when doctors were allowed to prescribe medicinal cannabis, a report has found. It continued that families were misled by the Government's handling of medicinal cannabis. Poor communication from the Home Office and Department of Health and Social Care raised expectations over the availability of medicinal cannabis, the House of Commons social care committee found. It also found a lack of clarification from government agencies around the use of cannabis products has strained patient doctor relationships, leading to "public mistrust in the regulatory system and angry patients".

The regulation of medicinal cannabis was reviewed in November 2018 after the chief medical officer found evidence, though contested, for its use in certain conditions. It was rescheduled, allowing specialist doctors, as opposed to regular GPs, to legally prescribe products and research to be carried out into them. Only one cannabis-based product for medicinal use (CBPM) is licensed in the UK but is not regularly prescribed on the NHS because it has not been deemed cost effective. Doctors can still prescribe unlicensed products if they believe it is medically appropriate, but a lack of research and evidence on the effects of these products means many are reluctant to take personal responsibility.

What did the report say?

The report said: "Once it became apparent that there was a degree of misunderstanding about the rescheduling, it would have been feasible for the Government to step in to clarify the situation. "Whilst clinicians have been issued guidance in the interim by their professional bodies, the Government has done little to correct the widespread misconceptions regarding CBPMs. "Patients have had their expectations raised unfairly and doctors are handling the backlash of poor Government handling"” The committee is recommending that the Government and NHS England form a communications plan "to relay clear information to patients and the wider public about the availability of CBPMs and the need for further research".

Emma Appleby, Lee Moore and their daughter Teagan, who have been fighting to bring cannabis products into the UK. Credit: PA

What impact has the rescheduling and misconceptions around it had?

It also urged the Government to stop seizing medicinal cannabis brought into the UK from abroad and to explore the potential for medicinal cannabis to treat epileptic children with a "greater sense of urgency". The report said: "We are deeply sympathetic to families who want to be able to use medicinal cannabis to treat their children and who have seen individual benefit but are unable to obtain the product here in the UK. "There needs to be a sense of urgency to explore the potential of medicinal cannabis in these conditions so that there is a robust research base on which to base future clinical decisions. "We also call on the Government to desist from confiscating prescribed medicinal cannabis obtained overseas under specialist supervision." The committee said research proposals in this area should be prioritised and all children with severe and intractable epilepsy should have access to clinical trials.

What has the report suggested should change?