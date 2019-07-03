Pictures show 'dangerous overcrowding' at US migrant detention centres

The anguish about the treatment and conditions of America's migrant detention camps continues to grow.

Demonstrations have been held not only at The White House but also at Texas and across the country.

It was given added political heat last week by those photos of a drowned father and daughter.

Now a report by President Trump's own Department of Homeland Security says conditions in border patrol accommodation for migrants in southern Texas is worse than the White House had said.

The report has published photos of overcrowding in the camps and in some cells there is only room to stand and other images show detainees pleading for release.