Why is Prince Charles being branded an enemy of healthcare progress?
The appointment of the future British king as patron of The Faculty of Homeopathy has reignited the debate on the role of alternative therapy in healthcare.
The campaigning royal's support for the centuries-old dilution treatment is longstanding.
Like many of its supporters, Prince Charles believes the effects of homeopathy are beyond doubt.
The faculty to which he is now patron supports registered medical professionals with the alternative treatments.
Yet opposition within the scientific community is strong.
So why are so many against this alternative therapy? What's the NHS's stance on it? And, for those who do support its use within the nation's health service, how do they see it being used alongside clinically endorsed medicine?
ITV News Video Producer Natalia Jorquera explains.