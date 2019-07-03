Outsourcing firm Serco hit with £22.9m fine over electronic tagging scandal

Outsourcing firm Serco has been given a £19.2million fine and hit with £3.7million in costs by the Serious Fraud Office as part of a settlement over an electronic tagging scandal.

The UK branch of the company, Serco Geografix, admitted responsibility for three offences between 2010 and 2013 relating to under-reporting profits from its electronic monitoring contracts with the Ministry of Justice.

The prosecution agreement with the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) - which has to be approved by the courts - brings an end to a lengthy investigation into Serco, with no criminal charges brought against the firm.

The matter has been ongoing since the Serco was reported to the SFO in 2013.

The company paid £70million as part of a settlement to the Ministry of Justice in December 2013 after they and fellow outsourcing group G4S faced allegations of charging the Government for electronically monitoring people who were either dead, in jail, or had left the country.