Stella Creasy overhauls 'Hogwarts gone wrong' Parliament and ditches manifestos as Acting Prime Minister

"I wouldn't have a manifesto, I'd have a set of five ambitions because you can't do everything."

Stella Creasy's plan for power is arguably more radical than most who have been offered the hypothetical keys to Number 10 by ITV News.

The young-at-heart Labour MP spoke to Political Correspondent Paul Brand for his podcast Acting Prime Minister from her office in Westminster filled with children's toys.

She explained why she would dramatically change the way Parliament - or "Hogwarts gone wrong" as she dubs it - goes about its business, explaining: "The way in which we run this country, the way in which we involve people doesn't work."