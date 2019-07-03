Tourists flee in panic as eruption rocks Italian island of Stromboli

A volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli has violently erupted, sending a huge plume of ash into the air.

The small island off the north coast of Sicily was rocked by the eruption and there are reports some tourists fled into the sea in panic.

An eyewitness told the Italy's ANSA news agency: "A huge column of dense black smoke is coming out of the crater."

Another said "there was a powerful explosion. We heard a bang, then a column of smoke and lapilli fell onto Ginostra, and flames on the slopes of the volcano."