- ITV Report
Tourists flee in panic as eruption rocks Italian island of Stromboli
A volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli has violently erupted, sending a huge plume of ash into the air.
The small island off the north coast of Sicily was rocked by the eruption and there are reports some tourists fled into the sea in panic.
An eyewitness told the Italy's ANSA news agency: "A huge column of dense black smoke is coming out of the crater."
Another said "there was a powerful explosion. We heard a bang, then a column of smoke and lapilli fell onto Ginostra, and flames on the slopes of the volcano."
A social media user said: "Major #eruption on #Stromboli sudden and major, I really hope everyone is ok the whole mountain just blew up a few seconds ago."
The violent explosions triggered a thick ash cloud which rose 2km into the air.
Fires have broken out across the island, fire services and forest rangers said, but no injuries have been reported.
Eyewitnesses in nearby Sicily and the mainland of Italy have posted videos and photographs on social media, showing the ash cloud rising into the air.
The eruption ejected lapilli, red-hot rocks, over the summit area, and residents in the nearby village of Ginostra were reported to have responded in panic.
Large eruptions are rare on the island, on average there are only about one or two a year.
Photos on social media show small pyroclastic flows travelling down the Sciara del Fuoco, according to Volcano Discovery.
The eruption had been "paroxysmal" which happens when high-pressure magma explodes from a shallow, underground reservoir, according to Stefano Branca from Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV).
The president of the region of Sicily Nello Musumeci tweeted that action was being taken.
Stromboli is one of Italy's Aeolian islands and has a small population of just several hundred people.
The volcano on the island is one of the most active in Italy, with regular minor eruptions.