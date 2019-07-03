Student paramedic dies after ambulance and car collide in Staffordshire

A student paramedic has died following a collision between an ambulance and a car. The 31-year-old woman was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham but died from her injuries following the incident on Wednesday afternoon. Emergency services were called to Needwood, Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, at around 5.45pm on Wednesday after reports of a collision between an ambulance and a BMW 3 series.

Two other ambulance crew members were taken to Queens Hospital Burton, along with the BMW driver who is receiving treatment for a leg injury. An investigation is under way, with collision experts at the scene. Staffordshire Police have asked for witnesses to come forward, especially anyone with dashcam footage of the incident.

