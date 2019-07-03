- ITV Report
UK Weather Forecast: Tomorrow shapes up to be dry and warm in the south, cooler with rain at times in the north
Dry for most tonight with clear periods and some local mist and fog patches. Cloudier and breezier further north with outbreaks of rain across Northern Scotland. The rain continues across parts of Scotland tomorrow, turning quite steady and persistent across NW Scotland in particular. Otherwise Thursday will be dry for most with sunny spells. Feeling warm in the sunshine.