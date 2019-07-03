Swiss footballer Florijana Ismaili missing in Lake Como found dead in water

Florijana Ismaili was just 24. Credit: @ BSC_YB / Twitter

A Swiss footballer who went missing in Lake Como has been found dead. Florijana Ismaili, who played for BSC Young Boys women’s team in Switzerland, did not come back to the surface after getting into the Italian lake from a rental boat on Saturday. The 24-year-old was found in the water on Tuesday afternoon.

A memorial made by fans of Young Boys, which reads 'rest in peace, Flori'. Credit: @ BSC_YB / Twitter

In a statement published on its website, BSC Young Boys said: “The BSC Young Boys has, in consultation with the bereaved family, the painful duty to inform about the departure of the player Florijana Ismaili. “We are very upset and deeply affected. "The 24-year-old had to leave her young life during a bathing accident in Lake Como. “She had not surfaced after a dip in the water from a rental boat and was missing since Saturday afternoon. "Searches by the Italian authorities were unsuccessful for the time being. “During the Tuesday afternoon Florijana Ismaili was found.”