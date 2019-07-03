- ITV Report
Swiss footballer Florijana Ismaili missing in Lake Como found dead in water
A Swiss footballer who went missing in Lake Como has been found dead.
Florijana Ismaili, who played for BSC Young Boys women’s team in Switzerland, did not come back to the surface after getting into the Italian lake from a rental boat on Saturday.
The 24-year-old was found in the water on Tuesday afternoon.
In a statement published on its website, BSC Young Boys said: “The BSC Young Boys has, in consultation with the bereaved family, the painful duty to inform about the departure of the player Florijana Ismaili.
“We are very upset and deeply affected.
"The 24-year-old had to leave her young life during a bathing accident in Lake Como.
“She had not surfaced after a dip in the water from a rental boat and was missing since Saturday afternoon.
"Searches by the Italian authorities were unsuccessful for the time being.
“During the Tuesday afternoon Florijana Ismaili was found.”
Ismaili had played for the club since 2011 and appeared for her country 33 times, scoring three goals.
“The BSC Young Boys offers its sincere condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Florijana Ismaili and wishes everyone all the strength and confidence in this difficult time,” the club added.
“We will keep Florijana in thankful memory.”
A video from above posted by the club shows players standing in silence in a heart shape, ending with a message “The BSC Young Boys thoughts are with Florijana, her family and her friends”.