All you need to know about fox hunting

Jeremy Hunt has raised the prospect of repealing the ban on fox hunting – following in the footsteps of David Cameron and Theresa May who also supported a vote on the controversial issue. The Conservative leadership hopeful told the Daily Telegraph the activity was “part of our heritage”. When asked if he would legalise fox hunting, he said: “I would as soon as there was a majority of Parliament that would be likely to repeal the fox hunting ban then I would support a vote in Parliament.”

Members of the Bramham Moor Hunt gather near Pontefract Credit: John Giles/PA

Here are some questions about the ban on fox hunting answered: – What was the Hunting Act and when did it come into force? The ban on hunting with dogs came into force in England and Wales on February 18 2005, a culmination of years of political wrangling and fighting in fields and woods up and down the land. The legislation was pushed through by Labour backbenchers in November 2004 and brought about a total ban on hunting with dogs, outlawing fox-hunting, deer-hunting and hare-coursing with dogs. – What was the reaction? The Hunting Act was greeted as a victory for animal welfare activists and those who deemed it an outdated hobby of the privileged and rich, while many farmers and countryside communities condemned it as bad for the rural economy, bad for animal welfare and a waste of police resources.

Rural workers gallop across Parliament Square with their dogs and horses to step-up their opposition to any Government move to ban hunting Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA