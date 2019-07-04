Bernard Tomic to lose prize money for lack of effort during first-round Wimbledon match

The Australian tennis player has been fined for not putting in enough effort. Credit: PA

Bernard Tomic has been fined 100 per cent of his prize money by Wimbledon for a lack of effort during his first-round match. He will lose out on a fee of £45,000 for taking part in the match after The All England Club said he "did not perform to the required professional standard" during his 58-minute defeat to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Tomic was rolling serves in and did not chase balls down as Tsonga wrapped up the quickest win in the men's singles since 2004.

A statement from the club read: “All players are expected to perform to a professional standard in every grand slam match. "With respect to first round performance, if in the opinion of the referee the player did not perform to the required professional standard, the referee may determine that the player be subject to a fine of up to first round prize money. “It is the opinion of the referee that the performance of Bernard Tomic in his first round match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga did not meet the required professional standards, and therefore he has been fined the maximum amount of £45,000 which will be deducted from prize money.”

Tsonga secured the quickest win in men's singles since 2004. Credit: PA