Charges dropped against pregnant Alabama woman who lost baby in a fight

Charges have been dropped against an Alabama woman who lost her baby when she was shot during a fight.

Marshae Jones was arrested last week in the US state after a grand jury concluded she intentionally caused the death of the foetus after starting the fight whilst knowing she was pregnant.

At the time of the fracas, which happened in December, Jones was five months pregnant.

She was shot in the stomach by 23-year-old Ebony Jemison.

The subject of the confrontation was reportedly over the father of the unborn child.

Jemison was initially charged with manslaughter after a police investigation.

Officers discovered shots were fired in self defence, leading to Jones being charged - and Jemison reportedly avoiding prosecution.