Children’s Commissioner wants next PM to ditch tax cuts for support schemes

The Children’s Commissioner for England has said billions of pounds being earmarked for tax cuts by the Tory leadership rivals should be used to “mend broken childhoods” instead. Anne Longfield is using the launch of a new report on Thursday to call for an extra £10 billion a year investment in services for vulnerable children from either Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt if they become prime minister.

Tory leadership rivals Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Research by the commissioner’s office estimates 2.3 million children – one in five children in England – are growing up with a vulnerable family background. This number includes 830,000 children who are “invisible” to support services, according to the report. Vulnerable backgrounds include those with parents with mental illnesses, addiction problems or domestic violence issues. The report estimated that “support is unclear or non-existent” for 1.6 million children from a vulnerable background. The study found: “All the vulnerabilities identified can pose a risk to children’s wellbeing and long-term life chances. “Many of these children start school significantly below the expected level of development, and their progress tends to be lower on average, meaning that they have a higher risk of leaving school without qualifications.” The report states that new data on funding to help vulnerable children “shows a system that is spending increasingly high amounts on a very small number of children with acute needs. “A quarter, 25%, of the amount councils spend on children now goes on the 1.1% of children who need acute and specialist services – such as children in care. “A child in the most intensive residential placements costs on average £192,000 a year to look after. “In one local authority looked at by the Children’s Commissioner, 10 children are costing 20% of the entire children’s services budget.” Ms Longfield said with the Institute for Fiscal Studies estimating the cost of Mr Hunt’s corporation tax plans as £13 billion a year, and Mr Johnson’s income tax changes coming in at £9 billion per annum, the money should instead be spent on vulnerable children. The commissioner will demand more investment in early years initiatives, Sure Start, family hubs and parenting support. She will call for schools to open later and in the holidays and youth services to tackle gang violence.

Credit: PA Graphics