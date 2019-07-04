- ITV Report
Dave and #AlexfromGlasto performance sees spike in Spotify streams
One of the iconic moments from last weekend's Glastonbury festival appears to still be making waves in the music industry.
When rapper Dave asked superfan Alex Mann, 15, to get on stage with him to perform his single "Thiago Silva", fans on social media couldn't get enough of the video.
It appears to have gone down well with fans, as the song, originally released with rapper AJ Tracey in 2016, has re-emerged as a popular hit once again.
Music fans have been streaming the song once again and is now number eight in the United Kingdom Top 50 on Spotify, which includes the most played tracks in UK right now.
Only Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi and Billie Eilish are ahead of Dave and AJ Tracey.
Hours after his performance at Glastonbury with Alex, streaming figures for Dave's songs on Spotify rose by a huge 88 per cent between the hours of 3 and 4am on Monday.
And fellow Glastonbury star Alex has also been enjoying his time in the spotlight, having modelled for BooHoo and appeared on Good Morning Britain.
- Footballer Thiago Silva thanked Alex and Dave for their performance at Glastonbury
Speaking on Wednesday morning, Alex, from Somerset, said: "I was on my mate Sam's shoulder."
"I have seen Dave bring out people before from the crowd and he did it when I went to see him at Bristol as well."
- Watch the original version of Dave and AJ Tracey's Thiago Silva
"It's been crazy seeing my Twitter and my Instagram followers," he told the show, adding his followers on Twitter had risen from 90 to more than 170,000."
Alex also said Brazil international footballer Thiago Silva, whose Brazil side has made it to the Copa America final, had added him on social media and had direct message him to congratulate him for his on-stage performance.