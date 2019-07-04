Dave and #AlexfromGlasto performance sees spike in Spotify streams

One of the iconic moments from last weekend's Glastonbury festival appears to still be making waves in the music industry.

When rapper Dave asked superfan Alex Mann, 15, to get on stage with him to perform his single "Thiago Silva", fans on social media couldn't get enough of the video.

It appears to have gone down well with fans, as the song, originally released with rapper AJ Tracey in 2016, has re-emerged as a popular hit once again.

Music fans have been streaming the song once again and is now number eight in the United Kingdom Top 50 on Spotify, which includes the most played tracks in UK right now.