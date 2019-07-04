Emergency crews respond after 6.4 magnitude quake hits California

People in Los Angeles reported shaking. Credit: PA

Emergency crews in southern California are responding to at least 24 medical and fire incidents after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck near the town of Ridgecrest. There were no immediate reports of injuries in the Los Angeles area, which is about 125 miles south west of Ridgecrest. The Kern County Fire Department said it is sending search and rescue teams to the town of 28,000 people.

The quake, measured with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4, struck on Thursday morning in the Mojave Desert. People from Las Vegas to the Pacific Coast reported feeling a rolling motion that shook shower doors and made hanging dining room lights sway. Agencies took to social media to ask people to only call 911 for emergencies. “We are very much aware of the significant earthquake that just occurred in Southern California. Please DO NOT call 9-1-1 unless there are injuries or other dangerous conditions. Don’t call for questions please,” the LAPD said in a statement published on Twitter.

