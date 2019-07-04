Gavin Woodhouse loses control of three of his businesses in High Court ruling

Gavin Woodhouse has lost control of three of his companies. Credit: ITV News

Gavin Woodhouse has lost control of three of his companies after a judge decided his business model appeared to be "thoroughly dishonest" and a "shameless abuse of the privileges of limited liability trading". At a hearing at the High Court, initiated by seven people who have invested money with Mr Woodhouse, Judge Barber ordered the immediate appointment of Phil Duffy and Sarah Bell, of the insolvency firm Duff & Phelps, as Interim Managers. This means the powers that Woodhouse possesses as director cease with immediate effect and Duff & Phelps takes over the running of those companies until a full hearing.

Bear Grylls gave his endorsement of the Afon Valley adventure park project in a promotional video. Credit: PA

The ruling applies to MBI Hawthorn Care Ltd and MBI Clifton Moor Ltd - two companies Woodhouse set up to build care homes - and Afan Valley Ltd, which is raising money from amateur investors to construct a £200m adventure resort in South Wales Judge Barber said she was "entirely satisfied" that the court needed to take "immediate action" as all three companies are or are likely to become insolvent. She added: "This is not just insolvency it is about what has been going on behind the curtain of limited liability. These intercompany loans [have been] written off in their millions [of pounds]. This is investors’ money."

Judge Barber said investors had paid money to Mr Woodhouse in the belief it was to be ring-fenced to deliver a specific project but that “this was unture” Instead the companies’ own records and accounts showed that "money has been paid out, often as so called loans to other companies in the same ownership [as Woodhouse] with little or no prospect of recovery. In a number of cases, such loans, running to millions, have been written off as 'irrecoverable' already." A full hearing to consider whether the three companies should be placed into administration will take place at a later date. Judge Barber said Mr Woodhouse, who didn’t attend the hearing, should be in no doubt that the companies will "all end up in the hands of office holders". In the last six years, Gavin Woodhouse has raised more than £80 million from amateur investors to build care homes and to acquire and refurbish hotels.