Home Office is to start making Windrush payments under compensation scheme

The Home Office is to start making payments as part of the Windrush scandal compensation scheme.

In a written statement to Parliament, Sajid Javid said: "The Government deeply regrets what has happened to some members of the Windrush generation and when I became Home Secretary I made clear that responding to this was a priority.

"The compensation scheme has been open to receive claims since April 2019 and the Home Office is now in a position to start making payments.

"I am committed to providing members of the Windrush generation with assurance that they will be appropriately and promptly compensated where it is shown that they have been disadvantaged by historical Government policy."

In April Mr Javid said he launched the scheme to "right the wrongs" of the scandal.

Thousands of victims will share in an estimated £200 million compensation fund under the two-year initiative after facing difficulties demonstrating their immigration status.

Up to 15,000 eligible claims are expected to be lodged, according to the Home Office.