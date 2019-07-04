Hundreds may be suffering mental health problems following London attacks

Hundreds of people may be suffering from mental health problems related to the spree of London terror attacks in 2017, a leading doctor has said. Dr Idit Albert, clinical lead for London terrorist incidents, believes up to 400 people may be experiencing difficulties for which they have not received treatment. Many of these people will have symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following the attacks in London Bridge, Westminster Bridge, Finsbury Park and Parsons Green.

Police activity outside Parsons Green station in west London in 2017 Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Fourteen people died in the atrocities, while dozens of others were injured. A psychological trauma outreach, screen and support service set up in response has seen high recovery rates, the Royal College of Psychiatrists said. Early results suggest that 94% of those treated saw their main difficulties addressed. The medical body said the average time people wait for seeking treatment for PTSD is 10 years, while experts estimate around 70% of sufferers do not seek treatment. Dr Albert, of South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, said the UK urgently needs emergency plans to include mental health and funding for a specific service supporting people affected by major incidents. On Thursday, she will encourage people to come forward for help at the Royal College of Psychiatrists’ annual International Congress.

Flowers and candle lights on Westminster Bridge Credit: Victoria Jones/PA