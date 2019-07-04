Jeremy Hunt: Good relations with China can continue despite Hong Kong dispute

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says UK-China ties remain strong. Credit: AP/PA

Jeremy Hunt has said there is “no reason” why Britain cannot continue to have good relations with China, despite an escalation of the dispute over Hong Kong. The Foreign Secretary refused to outline what sanctions he could impose on China, after the country’s ambassador in London was summoned for a dressing down from the UK’s top diplomat. The Foreign Office and Beijing have been involved in a spat following a call from Mr Hunt not to use the protests in Hong Kong as a “pretext for repression”.

Ambassador Liu Xiaoming was called to the Foreign Office for a dressing down. Credit: ITV News

China’s foreign ministry hit back and ambassador Liu Xiaoming lambasted the UK Government over its approach. Mr Liu was then hauled in the Foreign Office in London to meet Sir Simon McDonald, the head of the diplomatic service, following the "unacceptable and inaccurate" comments from the ministry of foreign affairs in Beijing. But Mr Hunt told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We have good relations with China… there’s no reason why that can’t continue. “But, for us, it is very important that the ‘one country, two systems’ approach is honoured.” Asked to spell out what the consequences might be, he said: “No foreign secretary would ever spell out precisely what would happen in a situation like that – you need what Bill Clinton called strategic ambiguity. “The reason that you wouldn’t spell it out is because you don’t want to provoke the very situation you are trying to avoid.

“I’m not saying anything about what those consequences might be – that would not be the right thing for me to do as Foreign Secretary, because, of course, you keep your options open. “But I am making the point that the United Kingdom views this situation very, very seriously.” Geng Shuang, a spokesman for Beijing’s ministry of foreign affairs, said Mr Hunt “appeared to be “basking in the faded glory of British colonialism and obsessed with lecturing others”.

After ambassador Liu was summoned, an FCO spokesman said: “The FCO’s Permanent Under Secretary Sir Simon McDonald told the Chinese ambassador that the comments made on UK policy towards Hong Kong by the Chinese ministry of foreign affairs spokesperson were unacceptable and inaccurate. “The British Government’s position has been set out clearly by the Foreign Secretary and other ministers.”

Protesters stormed Hong Kong’s Legislative Council earlier this week and daubed graffiti on the walls. Credit: Johnson Lai/AP