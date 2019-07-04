- ITV Report
Kim Kardashian West wins £2.1m after Missguided USA kept 'knocking off' her designer outfits
Kim Kardashian West has been awarded £2.1 million by a US judge after taking a fast fashion brand to court for copying her outfits.
The reality star and businesswoman took retailer Missguided USA to court in California, alleging it has used her image to sell clothes and was "notorious" for "knocking off" designer items she wore.
Kardashian West's lawsuit said Missguided USA does not "merely replicate the looks of these celebrities" but "systematically uses the names and image" of stars to promote its website.
The brand did not defend itself in court and will now have to pay the settlement to Kardashian West, who has a reported wealth of £332 million, according to Forbes.
Missguided USA is now barred from using Kardashian West's "trademarks in connection with the sale, marketing or distribution of its products".
Earlier this year, Kardashian West, 38, slammed the so-called "fast fashion" brands who she said sell similar designs hours after she is pictured wearing them.
Posting an old image on Twitter from a fitting, she said: "Fast fashion brands, can you please wait until I wear this in real life before you knock it off?"
Within hours, Missguided responded with a copycat outfit for the one she wore, designed by her musician husband, Kanye West.
Posting on Instagram, Missguided said: "The devil works hard but Missguided works harder."
It tagged Kardashian West in the now removed Instagram post.
The brand was much criticised for the quick-turnaround garment, with social media users using comment sections to hit back at it.
Days later, firing back at copycat designers on Twitter, Kardashian West wrote: "I've watched these companies profit off my husband's work for years and now that it's also affecting designers who have been so generous to give me access to their beautiful works, I can no longer sit silent."
ITV News has reached out the Missguided for comment, the brand was not able to issue an immediate response.
The legal battle is unlikely to be the end of Kardashian West's challenges in court, she is currently training to be a lawyer, following in her father's footsteps after he represented OJ Simpson at his trial.
Earlier this year, she was pictured at the White House with US President Donald Trump.