Kim Kardashian West wins £2.1m after Missguided USA kept 'knocking off' her designer outfits

Kim Kardashian West has been awarded £2.1 million by a US judge after taking a fast fashion brand to court for copying her outfits.

The reality star and businesswoman took retailer Missguided USA to court in California, alleging it has used her image to sell clothes and was "notorious" for "knocking off" designer items she wore.

Kardashian West's lawsuit said Missguided USA does not "merely replicate the looks of these celebrities" but "systematically uses the names and image" of stars to promote its website.

The brand did not defend itself in court and will now have to pay the settlement to Kardashian West, who has a reported wealth of £332 million, according to Forbes.

Missguided USA is now barred from using Kardashian West's "trademarks in connection with the sale, marketing or distribution of its products".