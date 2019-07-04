New images released of Prince Charles to mark anniversary of investiture as Prince of Wales

The images have been released to celebrate his 50th anniversary of becoming the Prince of Wales. Credit: Chris Jackson / Getty Images

A new images of Prince Charles has been released to mark the Anniversary of his Investiture as the Prince of Wales. Charles was granted the title in 1969 by the Queen, but it hasn't always been a smooth ride for the heir. The image, which was taken by Chris Jackson at Llwynywermod, Charles' home in Wales. The portrait of The Prince features a hand carved set of the Prince of Wales' feathers mounted on the wall in the dining room at Llwynywermod.

An image with the Duchess of Cornwall has also been released. Credit: Chris Jackson / Getty Images

It has been released alongside another image of his Royal Highness alongside his wife, The Duchess of Cornwall. The second image has been published in celebration of Wales Week 2019. The picture of The Prince and The Duchess was taken outside the front door of the house. Earlier this week, The Prince of Wales was praised for his “extraordinary” dedication, support and love of the Welsh people as he celebrated the 50th anniversary of his investiture.