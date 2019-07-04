- ITV Report
New images released of Prince Charles to mark anniversary of investiture as Prince of Wales
A new images of Prince Charles has been released to mark the Anniversary of his Investiture as the Prince of Wales.
Charles was granted the title in 1969 by the Queen, but it hasn't always been a smooth ride for the heir.
The image, which was taken by Chris Jackson at Llwynywermod, Charles' home in Wales.
The portrait of The Prince features a hand carved set of the Prince of Wales' feathers mounted on the wall in the dining room at Llwynywermod.
It has been released alongside another image of his Royal Highness alongside his wife, The Duchess of Cornwall.
The second image has been published in celebration of Wales Week 2019.
The picture of The Prince and The Duchess was taken outside the front door of the house.
Earlier this week, The Prince of Wales was praised for his “extraordinary” dedication, support and love of the Welsh people as he celebrated the 50th anniversary of his investiture.
Charles was created the Prince of Wales by the Queen when he was only nine years old on July 26 1958.
He was formally invested with the title by his mother 11 years later on July 1 1969 at Caernarfon Castle in north Wales at the age of 20.
Monday July 1 marked 50 years - a golden jubilee - since the grand spectacle was staged amid great pomp and ceremony.
Over the past week Charles has criss-crossed Wales visiting the Prince's Trust call centre at Nantgarw, near Cardiff, and celebrated the 50th anniversary of Swansea gaining city status.
By the end of the five-day tour the royal and his wife will have carried out more than 20 engagements.
But he will not be returning to Caenarfon Castle - the scene of his historic investiture, with the prince focusing instead on meeting people across Wales and celebrating the work of charities and other organisations.